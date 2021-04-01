Hyderabad: Revenue staff told to solve Dharani issues

Vikarabad: District Collector PausamiBasu, during avideo conference with the Revenue Divisional Officers and Tahsildars on Wednesday, directed them to work towards resolving the issues of Dharani portal immediately.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector suggested that the applications for Aadhaar seeding and other errors should be rejected and re-applied through slot booking.

The Tahsildars have been directed to remove the names of those who sold and register the names of those who bought lands immediately, while making registrations and mutations.

Later, she said that as Covid-19 cases were on the rise in the district, rules should be followed to ensure that more people sit in the distance without congregating at the same place.

Drinking water facilities should be provided to those who come to the office for various works as the summer heat is increasing, the Collector added. District Additional Collector Chandraiah, Section Tahsildars Sridhar, Anuradha, Narsimha, RDOs and others were present.