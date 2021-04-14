Hyderabad: Rising cases of fraudsters cheating govt job aspirants

Hyderabad: We are in 2021, an era of digital media where information flows faster than light, but still there are many youngsters who are falling prey to fraudsters as they promise them government jobs through backdoor by claiming to have high contacts in different departments of various organisations.

Naveen Reddy, an officer from CCS said that the number of such cases, wherein youngsters are cheated by promising backdoor jobs in government departments, are on the rise.

Though such crimes are not new, but they are on rising. The main reason attributed to them is 'unemployment'.

He noted: "we are living in 21st century and the digital presence in our lives has grown tremendously due to which information is easily available about anything on the Internet.

But, still, there are many cases about such fraudsters cheating gullible job-seekers by promising them backdoor entry into various departments of the public sector.

One thing which is very common in every such crime is that victims tend to believe fraudsters despite knowing that it could be risky.

The victims want to take a chance. This mindset paves the way for conmen to exploit gullible aspirants."

A recent case was registered by the Vanasthalipuram police wherein a fraudster cheated many job- seekers pretending to be a PA to an officer at DRDO. According to the police, the conman, R Sainath, a native of Tenali (Guntur district) cheated several people to the tune of Rs. 3 crore.

The issue came to light when a victim filed a complaint against him. Based on the complaint, when the investigation began, it was found that there were cases registered against Sainath at different police stations.

The accused collected Rs. 5 lakh from each person by claiming to be a PA of a top DRDO officer. Irony is that the victims believed the culprit and gave money with a hope that they might get a decent job, said an officer on condition of anonymity.

He added: "each and every job aspirant should cross verify details about such job offers. They should avoid putting their hard-earned money in to hands of such crooks blindly."