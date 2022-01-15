Hyderabad: Rising Covid cases cause serious concern to educational institutions

Hyderabad: With Covid cases going up in the State, concerns have raised regarding their effect on educational institutions. Already a few schools have planned online mode, while a few more are on hybrid modes after the Sankranti holidays. With no clarity from the State government, this has raised question that once again children's education is at stake?



A few teachers point out that during the first and second wave of Covid schools were closed for almost 18 months. This created a learning gap among children. Also, many children have become reluctant about studies. Due to financial issues around 3,000 schools got shut down in Telangana. The main concern is will schools once again go online, as there is no clarity from the Education department and the State government.

Said Yadagiri Shekar Rao, president, Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), "If schools do not reopen after Sankranti more than 70 per cent children's education will be effected. First, before closing schools, the State government should shut down pubs, wine shops and also curb movement of people at railway station and bus stands. Always, whenever there is a rise in Covid cases, the government decides to close down schools."

"Many representations have been submitted to the government to take proper decision regarding improving education system and also to pen schools, following proper safety Covid measures."

According to Narmada, a private school teacher, "With Covid outbreak education of children has been affected badly, as for almost 18 months schools were closed. Once again, we are forced to cancel formative assessment as the government suddenly declared holidays from January 8 to 16. Whether schools once again will opt for online mode there is no clarity till date."

Pointed out Gajula Subbalaxami, another private school teacher, "Hardly 90 days of physical classes have been conducted. Considering the prevailing conditions, we are uncertain whether the government is on the lookout for reopening schools physically or online. This will have a bad impact on all students, as they are not yet clear with the concepts in many subjects. It will be better if the Education department takes a firm decision regarding students' future." Stated Raji Reddy, general secretary, Telangana State Teachers' Union (TSTU),"With the surge in Covid cases a concern has been raised that if schools will once again go the online mode, it will be better if the government takes a stern decision that there should be single mode of school functioning. All children should attend classes, as many have not yet joined."