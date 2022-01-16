Telangana government extends holidays for all Educational institutions to January 30

Telangana: The government of Telangana has decided to extend the holidays to all educational institutions in Telangana. The Telangana Chief Secretary announced that the holiday has been extended to 30 this month in the wake rise of coronavirus cases.



With the number of cases increasing significantly in the first week of January, it is learned that the government has announced the Sankranthi holidays three days ahead of the 8th of this month. The holidays are till the 16th of this month, the educational institutions are to be opened from the 17th.



However, the KCR government has decided to extend the holidays till the end of the month in the wake of the steady increase in the number of corona cases in the state. The government has extended the corona restrictions in the state till the 20th. Meanwhile, in Telangana, 1,963 new cases were registered in a single day, while the number of active cases was 22,017.

దేశంలో, రాష్ట్రంలో కరోనా కేసులు పెరుగుతున్న దృష్ట్యా రాష్ట్రంలోని అన్ని రకాల విద్యా సంస్థలకు జనవరి 30వ తేదీ వరకు సెలవులు పొడిగిస్తూ, ముఖ్యమంత్రి గారి ఆదేశాల మేరకు ప్రభుత్వం నిర్ణయం తీసుకున్న నేపథ్యంలో... కరోనా తదితర విషయాల మీద కేబినెట్ లో చర్చించనున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) January 16, 2022



