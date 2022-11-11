Hyderabad: Rly vent works at brisk pace to ease congestion at Malakpet

Hyderabad: In order to improve the road infrastructure across the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been focusing on the south zone and has come up with projects to ease the flow of traffic. A new railway vent is being constructed in Malakpet under Old City to ease traffic congestion. Road-widening works has also been taken up at brisk pace in a stretch from Malakpet to Santosh Nagar.

The land acquisition work is almost done for road widening in stretch from Chaderghat, Malakpet, to Santosh Nagar, via Saidabad, Dhobighat and I S Sadan junctions. This road widening will help in free flow of traffic which is usually chocked with heavy traffic jams.

According to GHMC, to ease the flow of traffic at the Malakpet bottleneck especially near Railway under Bridge (RuB), the first phase of the vent has been completed and second phase works are at brisk pace.

The local corporator said that the Malakpet area and the road near RuB is always choked with vehicular movement resulting in huge traffic congestion at Chaderghat and Malakpet areas. "To help commuters travel smoothly, a railway vent is being constructed by the civic body along with the South Central Railway (SCR) at Malakpet. The construction of slabs has been completed and second phase works are under progress," said Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi, Old Malakpet division Corporator.

On Friday, MLA Ahmed Bin Abdullah Balala along with GHMC officers and traffic police inspected the works and directed to complete the works without any delay.

"In road-widening works around 260 structures are affected and almost all properties were demolished, and cheques were issued to them. The total land acquisition amount is Rs 153.37 crore," said an officer at the Town Planning department of GHMC.

Few properties belonging to the Wakf Board including two religious structures are pending. The Town planning has also issued a notice to vacate them and have also given a time period to the concerned property owners. The land acquisition work will be completed by month end and road widening works will be taken up," said the officer.

The commuters taking the route expressed that the development being undertaken would help the commuters a lot from being stuck in traffic. "I take this route regularly, during peak hours, I get stuck in traffic in the stretch. The developments will surely decrease the commuter's sufferings on this stretch," said Muzammil Khan, a regular commuter.