Hyderabad: Road safety awareness session held at Kinnera Hall

Council for Transforming India (CTI) in association with GITAM University Hyderabad Campus organised a Road Safety Awareness Session at Kinnera Hall...

Hyderabad: Council for Transforming India (CTI) in association with GITAM University Hyderabad Campus organised a Road Safety Awareness Session at Kinnera Hall on Monday. Around 500 undergraduate students participated in this awareness campaign.

The main objective behind the session was to develop the traffic sense among youth and to create a positive attitude towards following the road mannerism. CTI has been organising road safety Sessions to youngsters from last 3 years.

Srinivasulu Karamchati, Project Director at National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and Dharmana Shanmukha Rao, Para Athlete & social activist, were among the main speakers at the programme.

