Hyderabad: Road-widening at Tolichowki gains pace

Tolichowki: As a part of the Road Development Plan (RDP), GHMC has approved the enclosed three major RDP at Tolichowki.

This plan would facilitate greater connectivity and development in parts of Tolichowki. Following which the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolished most of the structures and issued notices to the property owners. One of the major road-widening works from Limra Hotel Junction at Tolichowki x roads via Hakeempet, Sana Hotel to MLA Colony, Banjara Hills has picked up the pace.

Following the land acquisition, the authorities have already demolished the illegal structures choking the lane at Hakeempet and the process of demolition will be completed at the earliest.

According to officials, the road-widening works by GHMC are aimed to provide better connectivity to the important localities of Hakeempet to MLA colony Banjara Hills and MD Lines to Andhra flour mills via Military area and also Tolichowki flyover beside Limra Hotel to Moti Darwaza in Golconda via Mohammedi Lines.

Meanwhile, the stretch has already been choked as the vehicular movement has increased manifold in recent years. The road-widening will not only help commuters to have a smooth flow but will also increase the options for those who wish to avoid traffic snarls. These connecting roads have been easy option for those traveling to other nearby areas and if the width of this road is doubled from the existing 40 ft to 80 ft, the travel time will decrease considerably.

Mohammed Naseeruddin, Nanal Nagar division corporator said that the road- widening on these stretches would accommodate more vehicles and traffic flow. "As part of the land acquisition process, some properties were demolished which were illegally occupied on-road and footpaths in Hakeempet – Banjara Hills MLA colony stretch, notices were issued to property owners by the authorities and the demolitions will be carried out. The remaining stretch in the Tolichowki structures will be demolished in the coming days," he added.

Presently, the roads in these stretches are 50 ft, 40 ft, 30 ft, and even less than 30 ft roads, after road-widening these roads will be of 80 ft which will accommodate more vehicular movement and avoid traffic snarls, "The works of the project have already started at Hakeempet - Banjara Hills, Tolichowki x roads - Seven Tombs roads, MD Lines - Andhra Flour Mills," he added.

The commuters taking the route of Tolichowki to Banjara Hills expressed contentment about the development being undertaken on the stretch, as this would decrease the travel time owing to traffic snarls on other roads.

"I take this route regularly, as the route from Tolichowki via Hakeempet to MLA colony in Banjara Hills is the short route which would avoid traffic snarls at major roads. This road-widening will surely decrease the commuter woes on this stretch," hoped Mohammed Abdul Jabbar, a Tolichowki resident.