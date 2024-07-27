Hyderabad: RPF rescues two children

Hyderabad: Under Operation Nanhe Farishte, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Secunderabad rescued two children on Friday.

According to RPF officials, one child from Rajasthan and another from Jharkhand, who had run away from home following arguments with their parents, were rescued by the RPF. During routine checks, the RPF team found the children, both aged 15, moving aimlessly at Secunderabad railway station and detained them.

During inquiries, it was found that the boy from Rajasthan left home without informing his parents, and the girl from Jharkhand did the same. Both children had argued with their parents over trivial matters before leaving home.

Subsequently, the RPF informed Child Welfare authorities and handed the children over to them for safe custody. Operation Nanhe Farishte is conducted across trains and railway premises to ensure a safe and secure environment for children, said a senior official, RPF.