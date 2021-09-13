Hyderabad: Rs 50 crore for Jahangir Peer Dargah revamp

Hyderabad: Home Minister Mohammad Ali said that the shrine of Jahangir Peer Dargah will be made as a special tourist destination in the State.

The Minister attended the NAZ function as the chief guest conducted at JP Dargah under the auspices of Market Committee Vice-Chairman and TRS Minority Leader Syed Sadiq Jahangir on Sunday. Later, special prayers were conducted in the Dargah under the patronage of local MLA Anjaiah Yadav.

Speaking on the occasion, Home Minister Mohammad Ali said Jahangir Peer Dargah is a special place in the State and the government is fully committed to its development. He said the development programmes are being carried on a large scale with innovative ideas under the leadership of MLA Anjaiah Yadav.

The Minister said as part of the dargah development plan, a full-scale land acquisition is underway, with nearly 50 acres of land being acquired. He said the government had sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the development of the dargah, which would be taken up as planned.

All the people living around and being dependent on Dargah have accepted the development without any hassle to other businesses.

Ex MLA Pratap Reddy, District ZP Vice-Chairman Ita Ganesh, Municipal Chairman Narender, Farooqnagar MPP Idris, former Municipal Chairman Agganur Vishwam, Syed Sadiq Khader, Municipal councillors Pratap Reddy, Yugandher and others were present on the occasion.