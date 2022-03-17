Hyderabad: Rugs, carpets back in demand ahead of Ramzan

Hyderabad: Post-Covid prayer rugs, also known as 'Musalla', and carpets are back in demand. However, for the last two years Muslims were observing Ramzan in Covid lockdown and restriction at religious places; no rugs were used. It is a tradition in Hyderabad and in most Muslim-dominated cities and countries to lay new carpets and prayer rugs every year just head of Ramzan.

The wide collection of prayer rugs and carpets of the likes of those used in the holy mosques of Mecca and Prophet's Mosque in Madina are available in the City. They are in huge demand 20 days ahead of Ramzan.

The rugs, imported from manufacturers in Saudi, Turkey, Iran and Belgium and over 1,000 types of prayer caps, representing different cultures of Islamic countries and places, are also available.

"For last two years there has been no sale and demand of rugs, as there was a lockdown. Now people are turning up and showing interest in purchasing rugs," say traders.

Ahead of Ramzan, the 117-year-old Mohammed Cap Mart unveiled a collection of prayer rugs and carpets in the city. Managing Partner Ilyas Bukhari said his firm welcomes the month of Ramzan with finest collections of rugs and carpets for the devout. He hoped this timely launch will make people crave for quality material from across the world.

"The launch is timely, as carpets are in great demand during and before the month of Ramzan; we have the finest of them for everyone," he said.

These Musallas, and carpets form an exquisite collection of plush and profusely designed carpets, are available in textured patterns, hand-woven designs to make modern weaves in silk, nylon or polyester. Some carpets and rugs are woven in wool; some are masterpieces, exemplary of skilled craft and meticulous workmanship.

Most of this merchandise is not readily available in the city. While carpets are known for rendering ornamental charm, they bring along a share of health benefits. The prices of Musalla range from Rs 300 to several lakh.

The Kashmiri Musalla, which is hand woven, starts at Rs 20,000 and costs Rs 5 lakh. The Turkish Musalla starts at Rs 850 to Rs 3,000 each. The Iranian and Saudi Arabian variety are amongst the preferred imported products. While the Belgian starts at Rs 550. The local Musallas which are mostly machine made start at Rs 300, a roll of carpet for 10 members costs Rs 3,000, while that for 50 members are starts at Rs 10,500.