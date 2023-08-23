Hyderabad: RWAs breathe sigh of relief over reversal of 2019 order

Hyderabad: The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city heaved a sigh of relief, as they can resume their annual general meetings (AGMs). The Revenue Principal Secretary Navin Mittal issued a statement in this regard reversing the order issued in 2019 which impacted several RWAs. A circular in 2019 impeded the RWAs their ability to update reports, maintain accounts, and operate bank accounts due to the verdict pronounced by Telangana High Court in 2018.

In housing societies like gated communities and apartment complexes, residents come together in different groups which hold a significant role in enhancing the overall quality of life within their neighbourhood. They shoulder responsibilities across various aspects of community life, including maintenance, security, organising social and cultural events, and developing infrastructure. To fulfill these tasks, they maintain reports from annual general meetings (AGMs), financial statements, and possess the capability to manage bank accounts, ensuring efficient cash management.

Speaking to The Hans India, United Federation of RWAs (U-FERWAS) said, “Following the 2018 judgment by the Telangana High Court, the Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registration released a circular. This circular mandated that these societies must be governed exclusively under the Telangana Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies Act. Unfortunately, this decision had a substantial impact on the operations of the RWAs registered earlier, which were essential for the effective management of the communities.”

This move imposed restrictions on the RWAs, preventing them from updating their AGMs and overseeing the operation of their bank accounts. As a result of this decision, we faced challenges in notifying AGMs and addressing important issues, which hindered our ability to chart a well-defined path for community development. Moreover, without proper access to their bank accounts, the RWAs encountered difficulties in effectively managing community funds dedicated to maintenance, facilities, and essential services, he added.

Despite multiple judgments from the High Court that sought to overturn this directive, the government did not enact the necessary changes, resulting in significant delays exacerbated in part due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. However, Marri Rajshekar Reddy, Malkajgiri Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in-charge apprised the matter with the government officials concerned and ensured that the pleas made by the RWAS were heard.

During the several rounds of negotiations, Rajshekar Reddy assured the RWAs about the positive outcome and UFERWAS hail the efforts made by him as their concerns were addressed and yielded a positive outcome.