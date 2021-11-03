Hyderabad: Sadar festival 2021 to be celebrated on Nov 5

Carnival of Buffaloes or Sadar festival which is annually celebrated by the Yadav community will be held on November 5 this year. The organizers of the festival said that the buffaloes 'Sharukh' from Hyderabad and ''Love Rana' from Haryana will be a highlight at the festival.

It is learned that Madhu Yadav from Khairatabad purchased Love Rana from Haryana two years ago and is raising at his dairy farm. "Love Rana was born to Sultan Raju, the buffalo which was once a National Champion," the organizers said.

They further added that the festival will be held in a low-key this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Telangana State General Secretary, Akhil Bharatvarsh Yadav Mahasabha (ABYM) Edla Haribabu Yadav said that Sadar festival began and celebrated in India in Hyderabad where lakhs of people from different castes participate in the programme.