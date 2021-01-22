Hyderabad: Saffron cadres told to focus on MLC polls, Ram temple

Hyderabad: BJP OBC Morcha national president Dr K Laxman and party MLC N Ramachander Rao have asked the party leaders and cadres to focus only on the ensuing Graduate Constituency elections and Sri Rama Janma Bhoomi Mandir NirmanSamarpan Abhiyan campaign.

Addressing the Graduate Constituency MLC election booth, assembly In-charge's and assembly convenor's preparatory meeting at the city office Barkatpura here on Thursday, Dr Laxman who attended as the chief guest observed that people had decided to extend their support to the BJP.

"People are no longer in a position to trust the TRS no matter what gimmicks Chief Minister K Chandrasekhara Rao enact this time." When people are in favour of the party, "the leaders and party cadre should meet them on one-to-one basis to seek their support for the party contestants in the ensuing Graduate Constituency elections," he added.

The leaders asked the party leaders and cadre to set aside all other activities and focus only on the graduate constituency elections and collecting donations from the people for the construction of a grand temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya.

The hard work and sacrifices of the party cadre and leaders for years is recognized by the people. And, the momentum should be continued for the next two years. The participants were told to hold booth level meetings with the voters besides face to face meetings. Ramachander Rao stressed on meeting the voters like doctors, advocates, teachers and hold meetings and workshops assembly wise and at the district level.

After the notification of the election schedule, the party leaders should take up mass contact programme and enlist public support, by explaining the initiatives of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the misuse of power by TRS government headed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

They stressed that it was time for the party workers and leaders worked hard to realise the long-awaited dream of bringing BJP to power in Telangana. For the betterment of people of the State and stressed that BJP is all set to repeat its winning spree in the ensuing Warangal, Siddipet, Khammam and other elections in the days to come. The meeting was attended by BJP senior leaders Goutham Rao, Venkat Reddy, and Ramkrishna and others.