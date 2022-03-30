Hyderabad: Sarvodaya Mandali urges CM to liberate Bhoodan lands from fake leaders

Hyderabad: Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali president R Shankar Nayak and vice-president Moturi Krishna Prasad on Tuesday strongly condemned the allegations made by Vedire Arvind Reddy, who claims to be the working president of the All India Sarva Seva Sangh. They said that recently some people elected themselves as the leaders of the All India Sarva Seva Sangh National Committee and were claiming to be leaders trying to grab the Bhoodan Lands.

Addressing the media here, Shankar Nayak and Moturi Krishna Prasad said as part of the game, the self-styled leaders were making baseless allegations against the Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali's working to reach the goals of Bhoodan Movement of Acharya Vinoba Bhave. They warned the self-styled leaders to refrain themselves from making such false allegations or face legal action. They also said Arvind Reddy and landlords who were conspiring under the name of All India Sarva Seva Sangh to reclaim thousands of acres of land donated by their ancestors. So far there has been no manipulation in the activities organised by the Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali, they added.

They said that the Telangana Sarvodaya Mandali was working to protect thousands of acres of Boodan lands and distribute it to the deserving landless poor. They demanded that the leaders of self-styled All India Sarva Seva Sangh Arvind Reddy and others, if they had the courage to come forward and discuss the Bhoodan movement. The State Government should immediately respond and set up a Bhoodan Yajna Board to protect the Bhoodan lands. They also requested Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to take strict action against the fake associations operating in the name of Bhoodan movement.