Hyderabad: SATRANG 2024 fest ends on high note

Hyderabad: On the second day of SATRANG 2024- one of its kind musical and cultural fest celebrated at Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, youngsters from about 90 different colleges participated and showcased their talents amid cheers from ecstatic crowds.

With footfall of some 4,000 students during the two-day festivities, a spectrum of fun events and contests marked the fete that successfully concluded on Saturday.

The Executive Director, Namdhari Events Pvt Ltd, Dharampal Singh Malhotra who was the chief guest of the2-day event gave away the prizes to the winners in various categories. He is the Alumnus 2002 of the Badruka and set an example of a successful businessman. The star attraction at the event was the cast and crew of ‘SrirangaNeethulu’ movie which will be released on April 4, including Suhas, Ruhani Sharma, Karthik Rathnam and Viraj Ashwin who captivated the young audience with their presence.

With thousands of students, the campus of Badrukawas jam-packed even as the students enjoyed the high decibel music presented by the youngsters representing different bands and playing the tunes from the famous numbers of the Bollywood and Tollywood.

“We have organised for the first time such an event where all the colleges from twin cities are invited to contest in all types of competitions to showcase their talents.

This marks the diamond jubilee year of the college and students from 90 colleges are participating,” said Dr P Venkataiah, vice principal of Badruka College.

The events included Nrityakala (Dance), Swarotsav (Music), Anukriti (Fashion Show), Rangmanch (Drama, mime, mimicry), Rangamanch (Short film), Mehndi, Pencil Sketch, Quilling, Flower arrangement, fabric painting, rangoli, mandala, painting, pot painting, vegetable carving, balloon blast, kuch tum kahokuch hum, serpent’s stride. The event has also witnessed flash mob and the youth presented their talents in the ‘open mic’.







































