Hyderabad: Satyavathi releases Sevalal stamp

Abids: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Wednesday released a postal stamp in commemoration of Santh Sevalal Maharaj whom the tribals worship as their god.

The Minister launched the stamp at a programme at the General Post Office in Abids area in the city here. 'I am feeling proud and fortunate to launch this postal stamp in memory of tribals god Santh Sevalal Maharaj the minister stated on the occasion.

Rathod said that Telangana government is following the teachings of Santh Sevalal Maharaj for all round development of the society. The Telangana government has been implementing several schemes and programs for tribals welfare.

Under leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao our state is number one and ideal in welfare in the country, she claimed. The minister further said that the KCR Government is ideal for other states to follow as there are a number of welfare schemes in vogue in the state.

Since Telangana state formation the KCR Government took up steps for uplift of tribals and other communities. Huge funds are being spent for inclusive growth as hundreds of tiny Lambada thandas transformed as village Panchayats, Satyavathi Rathod stated. This credit goes to the KCR regime as the previous governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh state ignored the region of Telangana she added.

Those attended the programme were were Telangana government representative in Delhi Tejavath Ramachandrudu, SC/ST Commission member Rambal Naik, Chief Postmaster General Rajendra Kumar, Hanuman Singh, PVS Reddy and others.