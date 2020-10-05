Hyderabad: SBI adopts five villages

Hyderabad: State Bank of India through its social cause arm SBI Foundation adopted five villages in Mannur Mandal, Sangareddy district, Telangana, for Integrated Rural Development interventions under its flagship program "SBI Gram Seva".

The program was simultaneously launched in four other states on Friday.

The program was organized through digital platform from headquarters and OP Mishra, Chief General Manager, SBI Hyderabad Circle addressed on the occasion. The program was attended virtually from Mumbai Headquarters by President & COO, SBI Foundation & MD & CEO, SBI Foundation.

Mishra informed that bank is reaching out to the remotest villages and providing Banking service through its branches & Customer Service Points (CSPs).

Skill development to unemployed youth are organized through Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) to make them self-reliant and credit facilities/linkages are provided. SBI Foundation is collaborating with NGO-Bhavishya Bharat as implementation partner for development of the villages viz., Tumnoor, Mugdampur, Dhanwar, Islampur and Usrikapally.

On this occasion a free health camp was conducted at Tumnoor village. The programme was conducted in the presence of Regional Manger-SBI, Sarpanch, Coordinators of the SBI Gram Seva program and Health Workers.