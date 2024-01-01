Hyderabad: SCB plans to fix meters to residential borewells

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has issued a public notice asking the Cantonment residents to give suggestions and objections on its proposal to fix meters for resident borewells. The notice stirred the locals; they want the idea shelved.

The regulations will apply to entire 60 Cantonments, including SCB, as notified under Section 3 of the Cantonments Act 2006. This is to save the groundwater and also to monitor how much bore water is being consumed by the residents in Cantonment limits, pointed out a senior SCB officer.

Raj Kumar, superintendent, SCB water wing, said, “In this regard, the board plans to conduct a survey of existing borewells/tube wells/dug wells tunnel wells. The survey will include the date from which the respective borewell is in existence and the average extraction of water every day. We are also seeking objections or suggestions from the locals. Any person who intends to file objections/suggestions may submit them in the SCB office in person; can also mail to [email protected] on or before the expiry of a period of 30 days from the date of publication of the notice. The notice was published on December 27.

The “locals point out that the SCB failed to supply sufficient water to residents; now they are planning to fix meters to borewells. Suggesting a solution, Raj Kumar, a resident, said, “ Instead of fixing meters to domestic borewells, it will be better if they are affixed to commercial borewells. Rather than fixing meters to borewells, the Cantonment Board can build rainwater harvesting pits. These pits should be made compulsory for the locals to get electricity and water connection. Instead of fixing meters it would be better if the board comes up with such policies.

Said S Ravendar, member, Vikas Manch and a local ,“the decision to fix meters to domestic borewells will cause extra burden on the residents.

In SCB there is acute shortage of water; the board itself buys water from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). The residents depend on groundwater. As it is we receive drinking water once in four days.

They are planning to fix meters which is not justified. They have asked us to give suggestions and objections on the issue. Even earlier on various issues we have raised objections and given suggestions, but they were never expected or implemented by the board.”