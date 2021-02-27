Hyderabad: School Education Director Sridevasena carries inspections

Hyderabad: State Director of School Education (SDSE), Sridevasena made a surprise visit to Zilla Parishad High School at Saroornagar in the city on Friday.

The Director's surprise visit comes at a time when reports speak of certain schools failing to implement the guidelines issued by the SDSE, which is a pre-condition and mandatory for the physical reopening of the Classes VI to VIII as well as Classes IX, X and intermediate.

That apart, the schools can only allow students who have come along with consent letters from their parents giving no objection to their attending physical classes.

Against this backdrop, the SDSE visited the ZP High School and interacted with the children and enquired about the arrangements.

Sridevasena also interacted with the teachers and inquired with them about the issues related to the implementation of the guidelines and any shortcomings in the same.

Later, she visited Loyola school in the Saroornagar functioning under private management. The SDSE went around the classrooms and interacted with the students, asking them if they have any concerns in physically attending the school.

Expressing satisfaction at the response of the students, she, however, warned authorities of stringent if they failed to implement the guidelines issued by the department.

Meanwhile, the attendance to the schools and junior colleges showed a surge for the past three days. According to the education department, the attendance of Class IX to the second intermediate showed 70 per cent on February 24, and 72 per cent on the following day, and remained so on Friday, too.

The exception was only model schools in the intermediate classes which recorded lower attendance than their counterparts. However, in Class IX and X, the percentage of students in 194 model schools continues to be higher than their counterparts in the intermediate course.