Hyderabad: Sancta Maria International School refunds fee after parents file plea in HC

A private school in Hyderabad has refunded the school fee for the entire year after the parents of the school student approached High Court.

The petitioner, Samit Sekhar said his two children were studying in UKG and Class I at Sancta Maria International School. He said that the school asked him to pay the school fees for the year. "We paid fees for the month of pay, after which the school management warned them to pay the fees for the entire year," Sekhar said.

The school directed them of terminating online classes of their kids if the fees for the year is not paid.

Following the incident, Sekhar approached the District Education Office (DEO) in July regarding the school fees. On the complaint, the DEO sent a show-cause notice to the school, but he did not respond to it, the parent said adding that they approached High Court later.

"On Thursday, I was informed that the school refunded the fee on August 29 as a cheque. However, I enrolled two kids in another school by then," Sekhar said.

Meanwhile, the High Court which is hearing public interest litigation filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association (HSPA) over school fees has been postponed. The plea was filed after several schools violated the government's order of collecting monthly fees and demanded fee for the entire year from the parents.