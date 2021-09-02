Hyderabad: Schools, colleges unlock gates after 18-month hiatus

Hyderabad: After almost 18 months, students of classes 1 to 12th returned to their classrooms on Wednesday in Telangana. Though they were excited to go back to school after a long gap, attendance in most of the government and private institutes were low and many institutions didn't reopen after seeing a low response. However, the response in government schools was also not so good.

A teacher from the Musheerabad government school said, "We are taking all safety measures and ensuring wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance, we also directed students to leave their footwear, school bags, and lunch boxes outside the classroom."

Out of the total 52,22,174 enrolled students in the government and private sector, only 11,37,095 students entered the schools, registering 21.77 per cent attendance on the first day of the reopening of schools in the state.

State Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy also inspected a school in the city. During her inspection, she said, "Students should be told specifically during the morning prayers about the need to follow Covid-19 norms. Teachers and other staff should also ensure precautions at the time of mid-day meals."

While the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) president Y Shekar Rao said turn-out of students was low, as only 15-20 per cent attended in private schools.

Even parents were not ready to send their children, as most of them were only opting for online classes. As a majority of 80 per cent parents chose online classes and even most school managements did not open schools as the HC ordered that if any children were affected with Covid, the managements must take responsibility," he added.

BACK AFTER BREAK

After a hiatus of 18 months, schools and colleges across the State have reopened to lukewarm response from parents. Oodles of confusion prevailed among the academicians, health authorities and public alike prior to the reopening of educational institutions.

While students are happy to catch up with their buddies, who hitherto confined to homes, parents' response to the reopening announcement is appalling as schools presented a picture of eerie silence. It is hoped as the days roll by, situation may improve and schools may once again abuzz with activities.