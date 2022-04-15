Hyderabad: Schools, parents tussle over payment of fee

Hyderabad: The tussle between the school managements and the parents regarding fee has once again come into the light with the final exams just around the corner. Private schools in the city seem to be taking some harsh measures against children whose parents did not pay the full fee.



According to parents, the private schools are demanding full fee rather than tuition fee, and if they are unable to pay the amount, then the child is not allowed to sit for examinations. Pandemic had a serious social and economic impact on the lives of many with lakhs of households going dry on money and savings. Many parents felt that keeping in mind the financial issues, the schools should at least allow flexibility in fee payment.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights & Safety said, "First of all, the Education department should give a clarity on what the school fee means. As per the Education department, tuition fee is a small part of entire fee. But the school managements are including miscellaneous charges, transportation and others in the tuition fee. If there is clarity about the fee, then it will be easy and there would be no confusion." "Since the last two years were difficult for all, the school managements should not burden parents and instead give them some time to make the payment. I have been requesting the school where my children go for a long to consider my plea. But, they are forcing me to pay the entire amount lest my son will not be allowed to write the exams," said Ahmed, a parent.

Meanwhile, Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president, Telangana Recognised School Management Association said, "Definitely, the parents should pay the fee as it is mandatory. As per the State government's order for this academic year, schools have asked the parents to pay the tuition fee monthly. As even the private schools have to pay the salaries and rents, the parents should try to understand the problems and pay the fee in time. If they want any concession, they should talk to the school managements."