Hyderabad: SCR cancels two trains

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works, the South Central Railway temporarily cancelled two trains on May 6 and 8.

The Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (no 12862) train will be temporarily cancelled on May 6 and May 8. The Secunderabad-Raipur train (no 12771) will be partially cancelled from Durg- Raipur on May 8.