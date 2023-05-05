  • Menu
Hyderabad: SCR cancels two trains

Highlights

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works, the South Central Railway temporarily cancelled two trains on May 6 and 8.

The Kacheguda-Visakhapatnam (no 12862) train will be temporarily cancelled on May 6 and May 8. The Secunderabad-Raipur train (no 12771) will be partially cancelled from Durg- Raipur on May 8.

