Hyderabad: SCR for halt of express trains at Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The Suburban Train Travellers Association has approached the Railway authorities with the demand to include Malkajgiri in the list of stations, where South-bound express trains halt. Given the fact that most of the residents are natives of other States, they represented the matter for the provision and also to run MMTS trains as early as possible from Umdanagar to Lingampally.



According to locals, Malkajgiri railway station is one of he highest traffic offering stations in the north section of Hyderabad division and many south-bound trains originate early morning and terminate at Kachiguda. It is very difficult to reach Kacheguda as there are no connecting local trains that are plying from this station and also express trains don't halt over here. Urging to resolve the matter, members of Association have submitted a Memorandum to officials of South Central Railways seeking halt of express trains at Malkajgiri.

"Around 20 express trains pass through the station, out of that only 10 trains halt here. Due to that, passengers are forced to opt for private transport for which passengers have to spend more than the train fare of their entire journey's fare to reach Kachiguda railway station. So, it would be better if SCR arranges the stoppage of Ajanta, Rayalaseema, Repalle-Kacheguda Express trains at Malkajgiri station. On April 7, we submitted a memorandum regarding this matter," said Noor Ahmed, the president of LT (long train ) & MMTS, Suburban Train Travelers Association.

He further said even passenger trains on these sections are cancelled or converted as express train services and also a huge amount was spent on improving station buildings, extension of platforms and providing adequate drinking water arrangements, toilets but it would be better if railway department start the stoppage of express trains. They have also requested to run MMTS trains services as early as possible from Umdanagar to Lingampally.

"The passengers are forced to travel to Secunderabad and Kachiguda railway station, as express trains do not stop at Malkajgiri railway station. It would be better if SCR begins the stoppage of express trains as soon as possible,'' said M Ramesh, a resident of Malkajgiri.

On the condition anonymity, a senior officer, SCR said," it may not be possible to inlcude Malkajgiri Railway station in the list of halts, as once the suburban trains starts plying it would create confusion if it starts halting at every station."