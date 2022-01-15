Hyderabad: SCR to run more Sankranti specials

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Sankranti festival, the railways will run more special trains to various destinations. The (no 82727) Kakinada Town-Secunderabad Suvidha Special will leave Kakinada town at 9 pm; it will depart from Secunderabad at 8:55 am the next day. The date of journey is January 16.

The (no 07298) Machilipatnam-Secunderabad train will depart from Machilipatnam at 9:05 pm; it will leave Secunderabad at 6:50 am the next day. The dates of journey are January 17 and 19.

The (no 07437) Tirupati-Secunderabad special will depart from Tirupati at 9:15 pm and will leave Secunderabad at 8 am the next day. The date of journey is January 17.