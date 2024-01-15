Live
Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains between various destinations
To clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway will run Sankranti special trains between various destinations.
From January 15 train no -07489(Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Secunderabad at 8:10 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 9 am. From January 16 train no- 07490(Secunderabad –Tirupati) will depart from Tirupati at 4:35 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 6:25 am.
This special train will stop at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, WanaparthiRoad, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Tadipatri, Yerrraguntla, Kadapa, Rajampet and Renigunta stations in both the directions.
Train no -07066(Secunderabad – Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 7 pm on January 17 and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7:10 am. Train no -07067(Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9 pm on January 18 and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:50 am.
These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Rayanapadu, Gudivada, Kaikaluru, Akividu, Bhimavaram Town, Tanuku, Rajahmundry and Samalkot and Renigunta stations in both the directions. These trains consist of first AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.