Hyderabad: Second spell of Covid jab from today

Hyderabad: Stage is set for launching the second phase of the vaccination drive against the corona virus. Citizens above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities are eligible for the shot from Monday.

With the Centre designating 200 private hospitals for administering the vaccine, the State Government has made it clear that no hospital should entertain any request for administering the vaccine at home.

All hospitals have been directed to ensure that those between 45 and 59 years of age should fill the health pro forma which should be approved by a physician and submit it to the doctors before taking the shot. This rule is not applicable for those who are 60 plus. State Director, Health department, Dr G Srinivas said all hospitals should follow the rules to administer the vaccine.

The vaccine has to be stored as per the rules given by the Centre and all patients must be kept under observation for half-an-hour after vaccination in the hospital.

Vaccination for common people will take place at 93 government-run centres throughout the state. All eligible citizens should register their names on www.cowin.gov.in. or Aarogya Setu mobile app and they will get a message on their mobile about the time and date of the vaccination.

Only 200 members in each centre will be vaccinated in the first week and the number of vaccinated persons will be increased gradually. The current vaccination drive will last until June or July this year.

The Health department said that people should come forward without any hesitation for vaccination as it has been approved and safe. The drive is already going on globally and all those who vaccinated are safe. People need not worry about the vaccination.