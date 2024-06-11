Zelensky arrives in Berlin to attend Ukraine Reconstruction Conference

Live
Just In
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was welcomed in Berlin by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Tuesday, ahead of an international conference on the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.
Steinmeier received Zelensky at his official residence, the Bellevue Palace in the capital. He planned to accompany Zelensky to the official opening of the conference and attend Zelensky's speech to the German parliament on Tuesday.
Relations between the two presidents were initially strained after Zelensky told Steinmeier in April 2022 that he was not welcome to join colleagues from Poland and the Baltic states for a planned trip to Kyiv.
At the time, Zelensky accused Steinmeier of taking a soft stance toward Russian President Vladimir Putin in his previous political positions.
The two have seemingly patched up relations since, however, and Steinmeier later visited Ukraine.