SIT chief reaches Rajkot to speed up probe into Game Zone fire tragedy

Rajkot: Subhash Trivedi, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Rajkot TRP Game Zone fire tragedy that killed 28 people, including children, on May 25 reached the city on Tuesday to speed up the investigation process.



"The efficiency of the fire department, the functioning of different municipal departments, and compliance with the General Development Control Regulations (GDCR) and Rajkot Urban Development Authority (RUDA) rules are all being investigated," said Trivedi, the Additional Director General of Police, CID (Crime).

He also said that possible errors on the part of the town planning department are under examination, emphasising the need for a thorough and detailed investigation.

According to Trivedi, numerous individuals and documents have already been examined as part of an impartial investigation carried out by various agencies.

"We are assessing the performance of the fire department and various municipal units, along with their adherence to GDCR and RUDA regulations. The town planning department's role is also under scrutiny," he said.

The popular gaming zone where the fire broke out on May 25 was allegedly being run without requisite approvals.

Acknowledging the tragic loss of innocent lives in the incident, Trivedi said, "Our sympathies go out to the families who lost their loved ones."

Trivedi also emphasised the involvement of multiple agencies in the investigation, which he stressed must be thorough.

"It is crucial that the guilty are punished and the innocent do not suffer. Strict legal action will be taken against anyone found on the wrong side of the law," he said.