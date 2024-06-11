Su-34 fighter jet crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew: Russian Defence Ministry

Live
A Su-34 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in North Ossetia on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew member aboard, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported.
Moscow : A Su-34 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in North Ossetia on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew member aboard, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported.
"In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight," the ministry said.
The Republic of North Ossetia-Alania is located in the Caucasus of southern Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The plane crashed in a deserted area. There was no destruction on the ground. The crew died," the ministry added.
