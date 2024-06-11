Live
- ‘Can't do it alone, need a hardworking team’, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan after taking charge
- Oman's Sultan calls PM Modi as strategic partners look at strengthening ties during Modi 3.0
- India has potential to create over 10 crore new jobs by 2030: PHDCCI
- Su-34 fighter jet crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew: Russian Defence Ministry
- SIT chief reaches Rajkot to speed up probe into Game Zone fire tragedy
- Live telecast arrangements for Naidu's swearing-in ceremony in 29 places
- Former Chinese navy captain arrested in Taiwan after illegal approach
- Israeli forces kill four Hamas militants in West Bank
- ONGC to start gas production soon from eastern offshore Krishna-Godavari field: Hardeep Puri
- Zelensky arrives in Berlin to attend Ukraine Reconstruction Conference
Just In
India has potential to create over 10 crore new jobs by 2030: PHDCCI
India holds the potential to create more than 10 crore new jobs by 2030, as the economy is likely to add $3.3 trillion to the GDP by the same time frame, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Tuesday.
New Delhi : India holds the potential to create more than 10 crore new jobs by 2030, as the economy is likely to add $3.3 trillion to the GDP by the same time frame, industry body PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) said on Tuesday.
The industry chamber suggested 10 crucial points for the 100-day agenda of the new government.
It includes employment creation, double-digit growth in manufacturing, strengthening exports trajectory, state-of-the-art infrastructure in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, policy to strengthen farm sector, addressing inflation escalations, enhancing digital economy, strengthening women empowerment, inclusive health infrastructure and dedicated environment protection.
Amid the growing geopolitical distress and uncertain global economic environment, India grew more than 8 per cent (average) during FY 2022 to FY 2024.
“We suggest a roadmap for creating more than 10 crore jobs by 2030 in many segments including MSMEs, large conglomerates and startups,” said Sanjeev Agrawal, President, PHDCCI.
The post pandemic high growth trajectory has created avenues for crores of jobs in the coming years.
“We suggest boosting manufacturing growth to double digits by percolating Ease of Doing Business at the factory level and reducing the cost of doing business,” Agrawal noted.
The new industrial policy is needed at this juncture to strengthen industrial development and employment creation in the country.
In the suggested agenda, the chamber recommended that the government focus on 75 products to strengthen India’s export trajectory and increase its share in global exports.
“These 75 products will be crucial to achieve the trajectory of $2 trillion exports by 2030,” said Agrawal.
The government, in the first 100 days, should focus on strategising on a state-of-the-art infrastructure policy for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities along with the development of rural infrastructure and modernisation of villages with adequate facilitation of public utilities, according to the agenda.
“We recommend that the government formulate a strategy to boost the digital economy and enhance cyber security in the era of emerging AI-led technologies,” it added.