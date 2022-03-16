Hyderabad: Security beefed up near theatres screening 'The Kashmir Files'

Hyderabad: The police department has enhanced security near all multiplexes and theaters in the city in view of the ongoing movie 'The Kashmir Files'. An officer from Special Branch (SB) on condition of anonymity said, "We have received intelligence reports that some miscreants are trying to disturb the law and order of the city after watching the movie. We have also received complaints from viewers that they did not expect such kind of atmosphere in the theaters."

"A viewer stated that she was feeling insecure by the kind of sloganeering and speeches that were happening while the movie was being screened. The viewer went along with her family and did not anticipate such a response. Based on the complaints and intelligence reports we have submitted a report to the higher ups and the department has decided to beef up security near all theaters or multiplexes wherein the film is being screened," added the officer.

Shankar Swamy, a fitness expert said, "The movie since its release has garnered a lot of appreciation from a certain wing of society and has also gained criticism from another section of the society. But the viewers watching the film must remember that they are watching a film that is fictionilised and politicising the atmosphere of the theaters to influence other viewers is not at all a right thing to do. Such kind of theatrics by certain viewers should be strictly monitored and action should be taken against them by the theater management."

"When I went to watch the film some of the viewers started murmuring and after a few minutes they started sloganeering. We never expected such kind of atmosphere in a well reputed multiplex in the city. The most shocking part was that the viewers who were disturbing the entire film were not being criticised or nobody even dared to stop them as everyone in the hall kept their heads down and some even started recording their theatrics.

While the entire disturbance was happening the management did not even care to address the issue and when I went to complain to the management they said that they are helpless and cannot do anything about the situation," Shankar added.