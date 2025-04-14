Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends

The silver market in Hyderabad has shown notable variations in prices in recent days, largely influenced by the ongoing surge in gold prices. As of Monday, the silver price per gram stands at Rs 109.90, marking a slight decrease of Rs 0.10 from Sunday's price of Rs 110. Silver's performance over the past week has seen several ups and downs, reflecting the general trend in precious metal markets.

On Monday, the price of silver for 10 grams is Rs 1,099, while the price for 100 grams is Rs 10,990. In the kilogram segment, silver is priced at Rs 1,09,900, which shows a drop of Rs 100 compared to Sunday's value. The fluctuations in silver prices are quite apparent when considering the past week. On Sunday, 2025, silver prices were stable, holding at Rs 1,100 for 10 grams, Rs 11,000 for 100 grams, and Rs 1,10,000 for 1 kilogram.

However, on April 12, 2025, there was a slight uptick, with a price rise of Rs 2,000 per kilogram, reaching Rs 1,10,000. Prior to this, on April 11, 2025, silver prices had risen by Rs 1,000, settling at Rs 1,08,000 per kilogram, after a similar rise of Rs 5,000 on April 10, 2025, reaching Rs 1,07,000 per kilogram.

In terms of historical movements, silver prices in Hyderabad have experienced a downward trajectory over the last ten days. On April 9, 2025, silver prices hit a low of Rs 1,02,000 per kilogram, reflecting a decrease of Rs 1,000 from the previous day. Prices for the metal have shown a fluctuation of around Rs 5,000 in some instances, with the lowest being on April 9 and the highest recorded on April 1, 2025, at Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram.

The overall trend for silver prices in April has shown a decline of 3.6 per cent, with the highest recorded price of Rs 1,14,000 per kilogram on April 1, and the lowest at Rs 1,02,000 per kilogram on April 9.

As the gold prices continue to rise, silver prices in Hyderabad are expected to continue fluctuating. The linkage between gold and silver prices often reflects broader market trends, and with gold prices at elevated levels, silver could see further price corrections in the coming days.