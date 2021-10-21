  • Menu
Hyderabad: Self-propelled sweeping machines to keep ORR clean

To keep the Outer Ring Road (ORR) clean the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is to carry out cleaning drive for ORR with four self-propelled suction sweeping machines

Hyderabad: To keep the Outer Ring Road (ORR) clean the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is to carry out cleaning drive for ORR with four self-propelled suction sweeping machines.

These machines will soon be deployed to clean the main carriageway, service road, and the interchanges of ORR. The machines have two side brushes and a front brush giving a total sweep path of 3,500 mm, into operation for the main carriageway (MCW) and also cover service roads interchanges.

According to Special Chief Secretary for Urban Development Arvind Kumar, four more machines will be procured. The State government has allocated funds for an amount of Rs 5 crore to HGCL.

Arvind Kumar informed that these self-propelled suction sweeping machines work on single-engine as compared to two engines of convectional truck mounted with sweeping machines.

