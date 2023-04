Hyderabad: Senior journalist passes away

Hyderabad: Senior journalist Payam Sudhakaran passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital here on Friday. The mortal remains of the departed scribe were laid to rest in the city. Born on April 28, 1970 in Kerala, the senior journalist had been suffering from health ailments recently. Sudharkaran worked in various leading English newspapers including The Hans India.

He also gave guest lectures in many famous journalism institutions. The funeral was attended by a large number of journalists on Friday evening.