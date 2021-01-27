Hyderabad: Serial killer nabbed

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force along with Rachakonda police apprehended a notorious serial killer who murdered 16 women for revenge after being ditched by his wife. The accused psycho killer was identified as, Maina Ramulu, (45), a resident of Borabanda and a labourer by profession.

Anjani Kumar, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, said that the arrested accused was wanted in the recent murder case of two women. One case was of Mulugu PS, Siddipet Commissionerate and the other in Ghatkesar PS of Rachakonda Commissionerate.

He informed that the accused was previously involved in 20 cases, out of which 16 murders were committed just for gain and four cases were related to property.

Narrating the brief history of the accused, the Commissioner said that his parents got him married when he was 21 years, but within a few days his wife eloped with some other man. Ever since he bore a grudge against all women and went on to commit murders of women by befriending them.

"Due to his increasing number of crimes and his nature, he was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011. While serving the term at Cherlapally central prison, he was admitted to Erragadda mental hospital due to his mental instability. However, after being admitted to the hospital he colluded with five others and escaped from the hospital. After escaping, he again committed five murders of women on various accounts but was arrested. He was again released by the High Court in an appeal petition," stated the officer.

He further explained, "Despite his appeal petition being accepted, he did not mend his ways and after getting released, he committed the same offence again, but he was arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Finally, he was released in July 2020 and after getting released, he brutally murdered two women and fled away with their valuables.

As he was addicted to alcohol and toddy, he would consume it regularly and after consuming it he would target a woman to take revenge on her. In such a way, he had committed several murders of innocent women just to seek revenge."

The issue came to light when the families of the missing two women filed a police complaint and based on the complaints, 500 CCTV footages were scanned, and the accused was traced out. He was handed over to Ghatkesar PS for further investigation.