Hyderabad: Seven held for dating app scam

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police apprehended seven persons involved in a scam that used online dating apps to lure victims into pubs. They were duping victims by charging huge amounts in the form of bills.

The arrested persons were Aakash Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Akshat Narula, Tarun, Shiv Raj Nayak, Rohith Kumar and Cherkupally Sai Kumar were cheating people after contacting them through a dating app.

According to the Madhapur police, they were attracting customers through an online dating app, by showing beautiful girls and calling them to Mosh Pub in Madhapur and forcing them to drink expensive liquor in the pub through girls and duping them by charging huge amounts. The police seized eight mobile phones and two four-wheelers, all worth Rs 40 lakh from their possession.

The police advised the public to inform the police regarding information related to gangs who scam innocent customers through dating apps in pubs and bars across Hyderabad. The complaints can be filed via Dial 100, the Anti-Drug Abuse helpline 9490617182 or with the Cyberabad police on WhatsApp at 9490617444. Identity of the informants will be kept confidential.