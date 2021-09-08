Hyderabad: Several cities lakes breach

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains that lashed the city in the last few days led to many bunds breached due to heavy inflows in several water bodies across Hyderabad. This has caused water inundation in several localities in low-lying areas. After which the civic body has served a serious alert among people residing in areas close to lakes.

Residential areas near Balapur lake, Safilguda lake, Saroornagar lake, Dammaiguda lake, Alwal lake, Yerrakunta lake, Ramanthapur lake, Jillelaguda lake, Ramakrishnapuram lake, Kapra lake, Shukur Sagar, Nadimi Cheruvu, Bairamalguda Cheruvu, Malkam Cheruvu, Mohini Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Banda Cheruvu, Patel Cheruvu, Nalla Cheruvu, Chinna Cheruvu, Bandlaguda Cheruvu, Nagole Cheruvu, Ideal Cheruvu, Mir Alam Tank, and Cherlapally Tank were the worst hit due to heavy rainfall.

As the Saroornagar lake overflowed, water entered into P&T colony in Karmanghat. Subsequently, many colonies in this locality witnessed heavy waterlogging. The Shukur Sagar lake and Burhankha lake bund too were breached that submerged Osman Nagar, Habeeb Colony, and Saif colony. Last year too, several families had to be evacuated around Shukur Sagar lake and Balapur lake. In all these areas near lakes, the monsoon emergency teams of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams have been made available to closely monitor the situation.

According to residents, as the surplus water from some of these lakes gushed onto the roads and entered into several colonies, yet no action has been taken up by the authorities and till now no required measures were initiated, locals lamented.

In areas like Siddiq Nagar in Hitec City, Panchavati Colony in Manikonda, NBT Nagar in Road Number 12 Banjara Hills the GHMC is planning to create temporary water channels to divert the water from low-lying areas into nearest water bodies.

However, in the most affected areas, the municipal corporation is setting up vents to drain out water. "The GHMC's monsoon emergency teams and DRF teams have been deployed in the areas close to water bodies and caution notices have been given to the residents in view of heavy rainfall, in case any emergency the residents will be shifted to the nearby community halls, function halls, and GHMC shelter homes," said an official from GHMC.