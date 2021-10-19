Hyderabad: Sewage overflow reeks of official apathy

Santoshnagar: Overflowing drainage has become one of the common issues at Santoshnagar near Paigah Tombs Road, for the past three months. It also has become a challenge for the locals to deal with it every day.

Dirty water flowing out from manholes is causing hardships to the residents travelling from this area. Despite several complaints, no concrete step has been initiated by officials, they rued.

According to them, the drain has been overflowing for more than three months into other colonies, making it difficult to travel on roads. Both motorists and pedestrians are facing hardships. "Knee-deep water has stagnated on roads on the way to the entrance of Dargah Barhane Shah. Devotees visiting the shrine are facing inconvenience to enter the premises," said Syed Minhaj, a resident.

Due to dirty water on roads tourists visiting the tombs are also facing hardships. "The road is popular as Paigah Tombs Road and the drainage overflow near them is also troubling tourists visiting the 200-year-old tombs," pointed out Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist. "We have given a memorandum to the GHMC officials on the issue and also raised it in social media; but there has been no response from officials yet," he added.

The stagnated sewage has become breeding ground for mosquitoes. As it gets accumulated in front of houses, it is becoming difficult to travel in the area, added Rafi, another resident. The residents face inconvenience as sometimes sewage enters houses.