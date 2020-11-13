Hyderabad: Shalibanda wallows in neglect for decades

Shalibanda division in Charminar constituency is close to Charminar, Mecca Masjid and Chowmohallah Palace and, hence, one of the places with historical importance on the southern side of the Musi River, built during Qutb Shahi period.



This locality is spread over 1.5 sq km area with a mixed population (approximately 70,000, with majority Muslims), the Division covers major areas like Shalibanda, Qazipura, Aliabad, Gazibanda, Fateh Darwaza and other areas.

For the past one decade, the corporation has been represented by the AIMIM party. In previous term, Mohammed Ghouse (now in Congress) served the ward and currently Mohammed Mustafa Ali Muzaffar is the corporator after winning the municipal polls with 11,780 votes as against the nearest rival P Venkata Ramana who got 4,582 votes in this BC reserved seat.

Major Issues



The major issues troubling the residents of Shalibanda (ward-48) include lack of government schools, playgrounds, colony parks, community halls and UPHCs. They allege that there was no development for years, storm drain water overflow in Himmatpura and surrounding areas, zero sanitation and some other minor issues etc.

"Earlier, there were two schools, one at Aliabad and another at Dani-ka-Bagh, but now they are closed, and the division is running short of schools. As most of the people in the locality are from lower middle-class, there is an urgent need for a government school. Also, the division has no UPHCs or Basti Dawakhana," said Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

Because of lack of UPHC and Basti Dawakhanas, the locals for every medical check-up are forced to visit Health Centres in other areas. "When other areas can have these government-run clinics, why not in our area?" asks Md Imtiaz, a resident of Shakkergunj.

The roads in most of the colonies are in bad condition as carpeting and repairing works are pending for years. Also, drain overflow is a common civic issue in many areas. "The Shalibanda drainage system which was built during Nizam's rule is completely choked as it has not been upgraded and due to lack of maintenance and desilting works. This has resulted in entire roads being filled with sewage water due to drain overflow," said Mohammed Moazam, a resident of Qazipura. "Even after many complaints to the GHMC we are facing neglect. Due to lack of hygiene, the colony has also become a breeding ground for mosquitoes," said Shaheen Begum, a resident of Fateh Darwaza.