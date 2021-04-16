Top
Hyderabad: Sharmila arrested

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed when Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, took out a 'padayatra' from Indira Park on Thursday.

The police arrested and shifted her to a nearby police station for taking up the rally without prior permission.

In the morning Sharmila sat on a day-long fast at Dharna Chowk demanding the government to issue job notifications and fill all vacancies in departments.

After the police denied permission to continue her hunger strike for two more days, she took out the rally to her residence at Lotus Pond.

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

