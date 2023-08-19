Hyderabad: Sit-in by Prabhakar for allocation of 2 BHK houses to the poor

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president and Uppal ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar began his 48-hour sit-in protest at Ramanthapur demanding allotment of double bedroom houses to the poor, as promised by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.



Addressing the large number of people at the dharna camp, including the applicants for 2 BHK houses, he alleged that KCR has utterly failed to fulfil his promise of providing houses to the poor and is playing with their lives with his hollow assurance in nine years. The party corporators and senior leaders are participating in the dharna.

Prabhakar accused the government of lacking transparency in selecting the beneficiaries.

He alleged ruling party leaders, local MLA and other elected representatives have been fleecing people by demanding money from the beneficiaries--Rs 3 lakh for a 2 BHK house, Rs 5 lakh for Dalit Bandhu and Rs 15,000 for getting BC Bandhu.

Prabhakar charged that not a single house was constructed under the scheme in his constituency during the last four years. People got benefited when houses were constructed under the PradhanmantriAwasYojna when he was MLA.

He warned KCR that people would lay siege to the collectorate and call for bandh if 2 BHK houses are not allotted to all the poor applicants in his constituency.