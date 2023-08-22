Hyderabad: Solo K Chandrashekar Rao targets 105

Hyderabad : The ruling BRS has blown the poll bugle. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced the list of BRS candidates for 115 out of total 119 Assembly constituencies, months before the elections to the state Assembly. In addition to his home constituency of Gajwel, KCR will also contest from the Kamareddy Assembly segment.

This list has made it clear that there will be no alliance with any party. “Hum kisi ke saath alliance nahi karengey (We will not enter into an alliance with anyone),” the Chief Minister declared. He further underlined that the focus will also be on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. “There is a need for an alternative approach," he added.

At the same time, KCR emphasised on the continued camaraderie between the BRS and AIMIM. “AIMIM is our friendly party and our friendship will continue even in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Addressing the media, he exuded confidence that the BRS will win anything between 95-105 seats.

On the issue of contesting from two places, KCR said the decision was taken after widespread consultations as the present MLA and people of that segment wanted him to contest.



Contrary to the expectations that KCR would replace over 20 candidates, he decided to change candidates in only nine segments. Among them are Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh who was facing a controversy pertaining to his citizenship. In his place Chalmeda Lakshmi Narasimha Rao was given the ticket.

In the Korutla segment, sitting MLA K Vidyasagar Rao had requested the ticket to be given to his son Dr Sanjay. In Boath, the sitting member Rathod Bapu Rao was replaced by Anil Jadhav.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s friend Bhukya Johnson Naik was given the ticket in Khanapur replacing sitting member Rekha Shyam Naik. Another sitting member from Asifabad, Atram Sakku was replaced by Kova Lakshmi. Atram Sakku was elected on the Congress ticket in 2018 but he later joined the BRS. Sakku has been promised the Lok Sabha ticket.

Similarly, Station Ghanpur MLA T Rajaiah was replaced by former minister Kadiyam Srihari. Uppal MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy was also denied ticket and was replaced by Bandaru Lakshma Reddy.

The BRS chief has decided to give the Secunderabad Cantonment ticket to Lasya Nandita, the daughter of the deceased member T Sayanna. In the Wyra Assembly constituency in Khammam district, the party gave the ticket to ex-MLA Madan Lal in place of Lavudya Ramulu Naik. Another such change was sending Medak MP G Ranjith Reddy to the Assembly from Dubbaka. He will face M Raghunandan Rao of the BJP. Some of those who lost the polls last time like Putta Madhu in Manthani, who will be pitted against D Sridhar Babu of the Congress.

In Madhira, the ticket was given to Lingala Kamaraj, who will contest against CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka. Chinta Prabhakar will contest against T Jayaprakash Reddy of the Congress in Sangareddy. In Bhadrachalam, the ticket was given to Tellam Venkata Rao who will be facing Podem Veeraiah.

KCR said the names of candidates for Narsapur, Jangaon, Goshamahal and Nampally would be announced later. Telangana Women’s Commission chairperson Sunita Lakshma Reddy is the aspirant from here. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy is the front-runner from Jangaon. Candidates for Goshamahal and Nampally will be announced in consultation with the AIMIM.