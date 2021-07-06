Top
Hyderabad: Sonusood meets KTR, talks about Covid relief works

Actor Sonusood on Tuesday called on minister KT Rama Rao here at Pragati Bhavan and discussed the COVID-19 relief works in the state.

Actor Sonu Sood on Tuesday called on minister KT Rama Rao here at Pragati Bhavan and discussed the COVID-19 relief works in the state. Minister Srinivas Goud, Tollywood director Vamsi Paidipalli, Meher Ramesh were also present.

On the occasion, the minister appreciated the works of Sonu Sood who lent his helping hand for several distressed people in the state. He said that the state government is strengthening the Medical and health department to tackle the virus. The actor also shared his service activities and future plans in the service sector. Sonu Sood further continued that he was inspired by his mother in rendering services to the needy.

Meanwhile, the actor also hailed the minister for playing an important role during the pandemic by making him available to the people through social media. He also lauded the minister for bringing world-class companies to the state.

