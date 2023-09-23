Hyderabad: Souring Indo-Canadian ties keep Telugu students on edge

Hyderabad : Amidst the diplomatic standoff between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs has suspended visa services for Canadians on Thursday. As the diplomatic relations are descending into a public feud, Telugu speaking community students remain apprehensive over their higher education studies in Canada.

The suspension of visa services has caused significant confusion among Telugu students, particularly those whose study visas are nearing expiration.

The duration of the visa service suspension remains unclear, leaving students uncertain about their status. According to Telugu students, the Indian embassy in Canada has temporarily halted its services, and there is no information on when these services will be reinstated.

Concerns have also been raised by parents whose children are already in Canada, with their primary worry being the safety of their children and their eventual return to their home country. Additionally, the rise in gang violence in Canada has further heightened these parental concerns. “The Indian government has recently issued an advisory to Indian nationals in Canada, including students, urging them to exercise the utmost caution when traveling within the country.

Furthermore, the suspension of visa services has led to panic among us students, especially those of us who hold study visas. With my visa set to expire next month, there is a lack of clarity regarding when the visa services will resume, adding to the uncertainty and concerns among the student community,” said Rashmi Rao, resident of Hyderabad who is currently pursuing her Masters in the University of Toronto.

Ramesh Reddy, whose daughter is already in Canada’s Brampton City for a three-year course in Computer Science, expressed concern about the ongoing tension between both countries, he said “I was planning to visit my daughter in Canada but with the Indian government suspending visa services temporarily has raised many questions in our mind. I am worried about my daughter as I don’t know how things will unfold in the coming days.”

Riya, a student preparing to apply to Canada for Masters in 2024 is concerned about her safety, It was my long dream to pursue Masters in the University of Toronto, Canada but the current scenario over there is forcing me to reconsider my decision as the new session will be starting from January next year and there is no proper clarity or reassurance to be able to apply to Canada.

Asif Hussain Sohail, president of Telangana Parents Association for Child Rights and Safety said, “There is quite some concern among students, particularly in the past two days.

Those who are currently enrolled in the ongoing academic session are feeling apprehensive, while students who had been considering the upcoming session scheduled for January are now exploring alternative countries for their studies.

Consequently, we have received numerous inquiries from parents who are concerned about the safety of their children. It is crucial for the Indian government to provide clear guidance and information regarding the safety of students to alleviate these concerns.”