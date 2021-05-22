Hyderabad: South Central Railway observes Anti-Terrorism Day
Secunderabad: Anti-Terrorism Day was observed by South Central Railway at its Zonal Headquarters at Rail Nilayam on Friday.
Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR administered pledge to principal heads of the departments and other officials and staff.
Entire staff of the department participated in the program from their respective office locations. Anti-Terrorism Day is being observed throughout India to promote unity, peace and harmony.
