Hyderabad: South Zone police on a roll to put a stop to drug abuse

Hyderabad: The South Zone police took up an initiative to promote awareness against drug abuse among school and college students. MLA Yakutpura Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri along with Santosh Nagar police launched an 'Anti-drug' campaign with anti-drugs message posters and administering a pledge to youth to play an active role to fight against drug abuse.

The awareness programme was conducted at Santosh Nagar and Moin Bagh on Friday. Speaking at the programme T Vamsi Krishna said that the Police is going with a multi-pronged strategy to counter drug menace. We are conducting awareness programmes through various platforms and are also taking up strict enforcement through the H-NEW wing.

Students from Assalaam school of excellence and other youngsters participated in the programme. Police officials also motivated students to spread awareness.