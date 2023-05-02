Hyderabad: Southern Command wins Inter Command Army Volleyball Championship

Hyderabad: The Southern Command on Monday won the Army Inter Command Volleyball Championship 2023 beating Eastern Command during the championship held at Eagles Indoor Volleyball Court at 1 EME Centre in Secunderabad.

Maj Gen Rakesh Manocha, Sena Medal,Vishisht Seva Medal, GOC Telangana and Andhra Sub Area , presented the winning trophy to Southern Command and felicitated player of both teams.

Teams from all Army commands participated in the tournament. The tournament witnessed the sparkling performance of all teams. However Southern command team has established their supremacy throughout the tournament, said senior officer , Defence wing, Hyderabad.

The facility of volleyball sports infra at 1 EME Centre to scale up to meet the requirements of producing the best team of Indian Army & necessary approvals of Army sports control board are in place, stated Brig Suresh G, Commandant 1 EME

Centre.