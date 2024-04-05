Hyderabad: Special arrangements at Yadadri for pilgrims

Hyderabad : In view of increased influx of devotees in the wake of summer holidays for some educational institutions, the State government has made special arrangements for pilgrims visiting prominent temples, including Yadagirigutta.

Officials informed that, as part of the summer arrangements, authorities at the Yadadri temple have come up with a German Hanger Shed to provide relief from scorching heat. The shed which is spread across 23,000 sqft will provide shade to pilgrims.

At other prominent temples, authorities have set up lactation rooms for helping mothers to feed infants, at different locations of temple precincts. Besides, providing drinking water taps, sitting arrangements have also been provided. The capacity of AC has been increased at the queue complex. For Divyang wheel-chairs have been arranged. Shade is also being provided to pilgrims from the ticket counter to the queue complex.

Endowments Commissioner M Hanumantha Rao has instructed officials to make basic arrangements across the State in all prominent temples.