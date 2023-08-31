Hyderabad: Special campaign on voter rolls preparation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose informed that a special campaign will be conducted on September 02 and 03, as part of the second special summary revision of a strong voter list.

The commissioner said that all those who have completed 18 years of age and those whose name is not registered in the current list and those who will turn 18 years of age by October 01, 2023 are eligible for voter registration.

In view of the release of the draft voter list on August 21, voters will be asked to first check whether their name is in the voter list. During this special campaign, the recently released draft voter list will be available at your nearest polling booth at the BLO. No name in the list, any errors can be resolved there, said Ronald Rose.

Fill Form-6 for new voter registration and Form-8 for additional changes in voter list by booth level officer at your nearest polling booth on September 02 and 03 (Saturday and Sunday) from 10:30 am to 5 pm.

Online at https://voters.eci.gov.in or by downloading the voter helpline mobile app and filling the form-6 to register as a new voter, corrections can be made in the voter list through form-8. BLOs should attend the special campaign near their respective polling stations and keep the necessary forms ready. Constituency EROs has been directed to take necessary measures in case of non-attendance of the booth level officer.

Up-gradation in mobile number, typographical errors, house number, change of address, mis match photos, irregular photo, names of family members in different polling stations in the same constituency and errors such as registration in non-standard house number, registration in voter list in other constituencies than own constituency, changes and additions can be done.